Horror Podcasts Plan 24-hour Halloween Live-Tweet/Stream Event

A collective of horror podcasts loosely organized under the moniker #MutantFam will lead a 24-hour live-tweet event of horror movie-watching that viewers can join on a variety of streaming services.
The Mutant Fam collective initially organized itself around Joe Bob Briggs' Shudder program The Last Drive-In, live-tweeting on Friday nights when that show's new episodes ran during its 2020 season. For the 2020 Halloween event, viewers can follow and join the hashtag #MutantHalloween and tune in to each film's respective streaming services. Hosts chose the movies they would live-tweet with an eye towards popular but less overplayed horror classics.
The event will include contests from sponsors, and organizers from the weekly horror-themed cooking show Mutant Cafe will also be leading twitter followers of the hashtag in a cooking class on slow-cooker dinners.
The Mutant Halloween 2020 Lineup will play as follows:
MUTANT HALLOWEEN MARATHON
Beginning 2 PM ET October 31
2:00 PM ET
Trick or Treat (1986)
Hosted by Breanna Whipple of Rue Morgue (@breannimator and @_heavyhorror)
Streaming on YouTube
4:00 PM ET
Vampire Circus (1972)
Hosted by Monster Movie Happy Hour (@monstersndrinks)
Streaming on Shudder
6:00 PM ET
Vampire Lovers (1970)
Hosted by Castle of Horror (@CastleofHorrorP)
Streaming on Shudder
8:00 PM ET
Waxwork (1988)
Hosted by Killer Horror Critic (@KillerfromSpace)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
10:00 PM ET
Fright Night (1985)
Hosted by The Scene Snobs (@TheSceneSnob)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
12:00 AM ET
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Hosted by Ritual light and Sound (@24FrameRitual)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
*DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME-CLOCKS BACK 1HR*
1:00 AM ET
Clown (2014)
Hosted by Mutantfam.com (@mutant_fam)
Streaming on Tubi
3:00 AM ET
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Hosted by Survivors Guilt (@SurvivorsGuilt3)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
5:00 AM ET
The Lords of Salem (2012)
Hosted by Halloween year-Round (@HalloweenYrRnd)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
7:00 AM ET
Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)
Hosted by Mutant Theater (@MutantTheater2)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
9:00 AM ET
Squirm (1976)
Hosted by The Old Man Club (@TheOldManClub)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
11:00 AM ET
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
Hosted by Mutant Cafe (@cafemutant)
Streaming on Amazon Prime