Horror Podcasts Plan 24-hour Halloween Live-Tweet/Stream Event

A collective of horror podcasts loosely organized under the moniker #MutantFam will lead a 24-hour live-tweet event of horror movie-watching that viewers can join on a variety of streaming services.

The Mutant Fam collective initially organized itself around Joe Bob Briggs' Shudder program The Last Drive-In, live-tweeting on Friday nights when that show's new episodes ran during its 2020 season. For the 2020 Halloween event, viewers can follow and join the hashtag #MutantHalloween and tune in to each film's respective streaming services. Hosts chose the movies they would live-tweet with an eye towards popular but less overplayed horror classics.

The event will include contests from sponsors, and organizers from the weekly horror-themed cooking show Mutant Cafe will also be leading twitter followers of the hashtag in a cooking class on slow-cooker dinners.

The Mutant Halloween 2020 Lineup will play as follows:

MUTANT HALLOWEEN MARATHON

Beginning 2 PM ET October 31

2:00 PM ET

Trick or Treat (1986)

Hosted by Breanna Whipple of Rue Morgue (@breannimator and @_heavyhorror)

Streaming on YouTube

4:00 PM ET

Vampire Circus (1972)

Hosted by Monster Movie Happy Hour (@monstersndrinks)

Streaming on Shudder

6:00 PM ET

Vampire Lovers (1970)

Hosted by Castle of Horror (@CastleofHorrorP)

Streaming on Shudder

8:00 PM ET

Waxwork (1988)

Hosted by Killer Horror Critic (@KillerfromSpace)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

10:00 PM ET

Fright Night (1985)

Hosted by The Scene Snobs (@TheSceneSnob)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

12:00 AM ET

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Hosted by Ritual light and Sound (@24FrameRitual)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

*DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME-CLOCKS BACK 1HR*

1:00 AM ET

Clown (2014)

Hosted by Mutantfam.com (@mutant_fam)

Streaming on Tubi

3:00 AM ET

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Hosted by Survivors Guilt (@SurvivorsGuilt3)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

5:00 AM ET

The Lords of Salem (2012)

Hosted by Halloween year-Round (@HalloweenYrRnd)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

7:00 AM ET

Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)

Hosted by Mutant Theater (@MutantTheater2)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

9:00 AM ET

Squirm (1976)

Hosted by The Old Man Club (@TheOldManClub)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

11:00 AM ET

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Hosted by Mutant Cafe (@cafemutant)

Streaming on Amazon Prime