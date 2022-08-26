Hotel For The Holidays: Amazon Freevee First-look At Original Film

Amazon Freevee announced that its first Original holiday movie, Hotel for the Holidays, has cast Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Mena Massoud (Aladdin) as the romantic leads. The film will debut exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK this holiday season.

Hotel for the Holidays revolves around an ensemble of staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime. Georgia (Petsch) is an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel, which attracts guests of all kinds—including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne—all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary during the holiday season. Georgia's work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel's eclectic guests twist, turn and come together as they unexpectedly find friendship, love, and inspiration.

The cast also includes Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett) as Prince Raymond, Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods) as Pandora, Jami Belushi (According to Jim) as Kiki, Neil Crone (It) as Milton, and Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Florence.

Hotel for the Holidays is created by Brad Krevoy and executive produced by Krevoy, Lorenzo Nardini, and Amy Krell on behalf of the Motion Picture Corporation of America, along with producer David Anselmo and executive producers Susie Belzberg Krevoy and Ernie Barbarash. The film is directed and executive produced by Ron Oliver and written by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews.