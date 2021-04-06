House of Gucci DP Describes the Film's Tone as a "High-End Soap"

Ridley Scott is currently hard at work with a biopic titled House of Gucci, surrounding the murder of fashion legend Maurizio Gucci, grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the insanely successful label.

House of Gucci is currently underway in Italy, with a lot of buzz surrounding the star-studded cast, which includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto as a few of the big names recruited for Scott's next project. The film will obviously center on Maurizio Gucci but will follow the aftermath of his murder, including the trial where Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga) is accused of hiring a hitman.

With such a powerhouse group of people in front of and behind the camera, there's a lot of hype about House of Gucci, and the film's director of photography Dariusz Wolski only added to the conversation by describing the film as everything we could hope for and more. Wolski tells The Film Stage, "This film, because it's high fashion '80s and '90s, it's going to be a little different. I'm still trying to find a look for it. The '80s weren't a particularly good-looking period. The fashion world or these fashion shows, they were not that great looking. You look at the big coats and stuff and [go] hmm… So it's a bit of a kitschy, funny, tragic tragedy — like a high-end soap opera. With a crazy cast as well."

If we can expect the film to play up the influence of the decades and lean into the zanier moments of something extremely publicized, there's plenty of reason to believe that House of Gucci is quite deserving of the major anticipation and award-buzz (before even seeing a shred of material.) Are there any traits or moments you're hoping to see brought to the big screen for the "high-end soap?" Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming film in the comment section below!