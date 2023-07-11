Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alita, alita 2, alita: battle angel, alita: battle angel 2, disney, film, james cameron

James Cameron Teases Multiple Alita: Battle Angel Sequels on the Way

Despite any official confirmation, Alita: Battle Angel producer James Cameron suggests that multiple Alita sequels are in development.

We're genuinely obsessed with the eccentric live-action adaptation of Yukito Kishiro's manga series Gunnm (or Battle Angel Alita) that hit theaters back in 2019. While the film didn't manage to attain the overwhelming mainstream audience that a superhero film has access to (justice for Alita), the visionary movie became one of the strongest anime or manga adaptations that Hollywood has managed to get involved in.

Despite overwhelming sequel interest from its cult following and each of the creatives involved, the massive Disney and Fox merger seemed to pause the franchise with only brief glimmers of hope for more. Now, the future is looking brighter than ever for Alita fans!

Are Multiple Sequels to Alita: Battle Angel in Development?

During a recent interview with Forbes, the renowned director and producer James Cameron discussed the reasons he chose to list his California home for sale, telling the publication, "And on Avatar, I'm working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I'll be working in Austin, so it just didn't make sense for us anymore." Yes, you heard the overwhelmingly exciting news from Cameron himself; there are actually plans to continue with more Alita films, with a potential location already scouted.

Just months ago, while addressing the likelihood of getting a sequel and how the success and resources of the second Avatar might have impacted the Alita franchise, producer and director Jon Landau told Screen Rant, "I think what we've learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid. Alita would not have been possible but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let's put that back and give it back to Alita."

This is probably the most promising news we've received about a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, so we'll be eagerly anticipating the next big announcement to make things feel even more official.

