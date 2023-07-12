Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, film, horror, insidious, jason blum, patrick wilson

Jason Blum Addresses the Future of the Insidious Franchise

Jason Blum recently suggested that the Insidious franchise may take a lengthy hiatus after Insidious: The Red Door.

The long-running horror franchise known as Insidious has gone on for several years and established quite a name for itself in the genre space, considering the once small-budget title has garnered more than $600 million worldwide.

Though, like all franchises, there comes a time when a break is more than deserved (or necessary), no matter how much love it's receiving. That said, here's what's being said about the status of Insidious after the recent release of Insidious: The Red Door.

A Possible Hiatus for the Insidious Franchise?

When speaking to Discussing Film about the fifth entry and if there are plans for future Insidious films, Blumhouse head Jason Blum tells the website, "You better see this Insidious; it's the last one! [laughs] To give a more serious answer, [Insidious: The Red Door] is going to be the last we're going to see of Insidious for a while." He offered fans a little glimmer of hope by clarifying, "It may not be a forever rest, but it's certainly going to be a very long rest. So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there's not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there's no current plan in place for number six."

While addressing the franchise's success (and how it's extended into five films), Blum credits its duality in tone, adding, "They're a lot funnier than most horror movies. So when you're going to see an Insidious movie, you know you're going to be scared, but you also know you'll have a good time. I think there are a lot of reasons, but those are kind of the two primary reasons that the franchise has had such staying power."

Insidious: The Red Door is officially in theaters now.

