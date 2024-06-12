Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks I Know What You Did Last Summer Revival

The star of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer shares that she's excited for fans to witness a more mature version of Julie James.

Article Summary Jennifer Love Hewitt expresses excitement for Julie James' mature return in the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' revival.

The upcoming film promises a fresh take as the iconic '90s horror franchise gears up for a new chapter.

Hewitt hints at a stronger, more experienced version of her character shaped by years and motherhood.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fans are set for a chilling reunion with a scheduled release of July 25, 2025.

It's been a few decades since the release of the classic horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, which quickly became a summertime slasher favorite for knowing how to have some unserious fun. Then, shortly after, there was the release of the equally compelling second installment, which took the two survivors (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddy Prinze Jr.) to a brand-new location with just as much carnage.

While the third film offered no real connection (very much a product of the direct-to-DVD era), the franchise is finally maneuvering back into the fray in a mainstream way as Sony plans to revive its nostalgic genre scares for another modern chapter. And after months of speculation, Hewitt is sharing her thoughts on the return of Julie James.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is Excited for a Mature Version of Julie James

While chatting with ET, the two-time I Know What You Did Last Summer lead discussed her return, noting, "It's in the cooker, let me just say that. I've done a couple of preliminary phone calls. Honestly, it's just wild to even think about. Truly, if it comes together, I think I don't even know how I'm going to feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful. Honestly, terrified because it's 26 years later." Hewitt then goes on to add, "There's power in being older. There's power in having gone off and had three kids. There's a sense of 'I can do anything now.' The vulnerability that was Julie James in one and two definitely doesn't exist in this one, I don't think. I'm excited to just show her grown-up."

The film's current release date is July 25, 2025, so it's only a matter of time before Sony Pictures kicks off production on the next installment of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Do you have any specific hopes for the '90s horror staple's next entry?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!