John Wick Director Has Notes for Several Additional Entries

The director of the John Wick films just revealed that he has notes for several sequels and additional John Wick-centric stories.

The widely popular John Wick franchise is officially one of the most universally successful film series in recent years, with the fourth entry setting new box office records across the Keanu Reeves franchise. And with constant chatter about closing the door on the character, every confirmed film feels like a major blessing. But how long does the director of the John Wick film series see this lasting? It's probably a lot longer than you'd think.

John Wick Director Already Has a Few Ideas for Nearly 10 Films

In conversation with Inverse, filmmaker Chad Stahelski discussed the prospective plans for future films, telling the publication, "I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don't have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one. Keanu and I are always interested in that, but we leave it hanging out there a little bit to figure out if we have something that we'd want to watch. Second, we have a studio that's very enthusiastic and not just financially motivated, but they're just interested in seeing what we could do with it."

The director later adds, "I know the term is 'spin-offs' or 'ancillaries' or whatever you want to call it. Keanu and I both went back, and we all said, 'Look, we have ideas for [this] world, other characters that aren't John Wick-centric. Would you guys be interested in exploring that?' And they were super cool, and they said, 'Yes, we'd be very interested in that.' Characters that weren't in any of the movies that had fallen to the sidelines because they just didn't fit in our storylines, and some existing characters that we'd like to see other things."

Realistically speaking, it would appear that there's still plenty of gas in the tank for the franchise, right?

