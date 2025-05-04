Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

Jurassic World Rebirth Is About Returning To The Dinosaurs Environment

The screenwriter of Jurassic World Rebirth says that while the previous films were about dinosaurs in our world, this one is about us going back to theirs.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth returns the action to the dinosaurs’ environment, shifting focus from humans’ world.

Screenwriter David Koepp and director Gareth Edwards aim to recapture the awe and thrill of the original film.

The story emphasizes fear and wonder, with cast and creatives promising a return to the franchise’s roots.

Koepp explains the new film explores what it feels like for humans to be back in the domain of prehistoric creatures.

The Jurassic World movies might have been successful, but in many ways, they felt like a totally different animal compared to the original film. That isn't a bad thing, not really; they felt like movies of their time instead of timeless. Jurassic Park is just as good now as it was the day it was released, but there is a good chance all three of the Jurassic World movies aren't going to age that well. However, they made a ton of money, and people [more or less] liked them, so Universal is making another one. However, what Jurassic World Rebirth has that the three previous Jurassic World movies or even Jurassic Park III didn't is screenwriter David Koepp. While the cast is good and director Gareth Edwards is exceptionally talented, the thing that should give people any hope that this movie will be good is the fact that Koepp wanted to return. We've been hearing a little bit here and there about his process and what they were trying to accomplish with this film, but as he explained to Empire, it's about going back where it all began.

"We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs' environment," explained Koepp. "The last few movies were exploring the idea of, 'Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?' They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs."

The last few movies did explore that, and one could argue they really only did a surface-level exploration of what would happen if a ton of herbivores and predators were suddenly thrown into the food chain and the ecological consequences that would follow. Maybe a movie about tons of plant species going extinct because a certain type of herbivore decided that was the plant of the week. Jurassic World Rebirth is a return to form. According to star Jonathan Bailey, "It really does feel that it's welcoming people to really celebrate the original film. It has that wonder and awe, while not being scared to re-inject the thrill and the fear." We have heard them mention fear quite a few times in the lead-up to this film. As Scarlett Johansson explained, "It hearkens back to the first one. It has a lot of good jump-scares, and the stakes are high." Well, jump scares are all well and good, but you need to make a whole new generation terrified that a Velosoraptor will open their bedroom door while they are sleeping.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!