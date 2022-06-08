Lightyear: 2 Posters, A Featurette, And A Clip Featuring Sox

Tickets for the latest Pixar movie have officially gone on sale, and the studio is really pushing all of us to see this one in theaters. There is a discussion to be had about this movie is the one that finally got a theatrical release when Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all got sent to streaming, but that is a conversation for another day. For now, the hype for Lightyear is starting to take effect, and what was once a very confusing concept for people to understand is becoming a movie that people want to seek out. We have three new posters for the film, including a new IMAX poster, and this is the first Pixar movie you'll be able to see in IMAX. We also have a new behind-the-scenes featurette and a clip featuring Buzz meeting the best character in the film, Sox.

A sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne, and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot), and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

