Mark Ruffalo Isn't Expecting a Hulk Movie in the MCU's Future

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shares that he'd like to see a Hulk movie happen, but the character might be too costly to develop.

Article Summary Mark Ruffalo doubts a standalone Hulk film in the MCU due to high costs.

Hulk's absence in solo projects is notable post-Avengers success.

Ruffalo touches on the possibility and challenges of a solo Hulk film.

Despite hurdles, Hulk's story will continue in the MCU's future projects.

Mark Ruffalo is one of the original Avengers, and during his time in Marvel's longstanding slate of films, he's proven to be one of the most popular members, too. However, despite getting to see movies (or series) for the entire original lineup after the success of Avengers, Hulk has yet to receive his own project. Well, other than the pre-Avengers Edward Norton movie (it's still canon) that kicked off the MCU to begin with. So why haven't we gotten a standalone Hulk movie now that the MCU has since blossomed? For starters, it's a pretty costly endeavor!

Mark Ruffalo on a Solo Hulk Film for the MCU

During a recent conversation with GQ regarding the current programming plans for Marvel on Disney+ and the opportunity to move forward with his own standalone story in the MCU, Ruffalo reveals, "I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years, and that created a mystique. These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don't know." He explains, "I'd love to do a standalone Hulk; I just don't think that's ever going to happen. It's very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!"

As of late, it does feel like the MCU is gearing up for something Hulk-esque. First, there was his recent appearance on She-Hulk that offered him a chance to make a complete, post-Thanos recovery, and in the very final moments of the show, they even revealed that he also has a teenage son on Earth. So, at the very least, we can guarantee that Hulk will return in some capacity with Marvel's upcoming Avengers films. But a solo movie? Honestly, after all these years and his status as a fan-favorite, he's earned it!

Do you want to see a Hulk movie? And when do you think that he'll make his next major (non-cameo) appearance?

