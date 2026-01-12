Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther, Marvel Studios, mcu, michael b jordan

Michael B. Jordan Gets Candid About His Post-Black Panther Journey

Michael B. Jordan says his role as Killmonger in Black Panther stuck with him after filming, leading him to focus on decompressing from roles.

When Black Panther arrived in 2018, it quickly became a milestone for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and blockbuster cinema as a whole. In fact, the Ryan Coogler–directed film went on to earn more than $1.3 billion worldwide and drew widespread acclaim for its worldbuilding, performances, and cultural impact. It also gave Michael B. Jordan one of the defining roles of his career as Erik Killmonger, a former black ops soldier and T'Challa's exiled cousin, whose anger toward Wakanda turns him into a tragic, politically charged antagonist. Now, when looking back on the experience, Jordan admits that the performance was so intense it did not fully leave him when production wrapped.

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, Jordan explained that he eventually needed help to step away from Killmonger once the film was finished. He first said the role "kind of stuck with me for a bit" and that he went to therapy to decompress and realize he needed space from the character. But for Jordan, that choice turned into a bigger shift in how he approaches his own mental health.

The actor then explained, "I think that spiraled into a bigger conversation and self-discovery of like, 'okay, you know, I think that is something that is necessary for people,' you know," he explained. "Especially men. I think it is good for them to go and talk. That is something I am not ashamed of at all and very proud of. And definitely helped me trying to be a good communicator and a well-rounded person, inside and out." To his point, it's something that more and more actors have echoed in recent years, and it definitely works as a necessary reminder that taking space from a role and looking after yourself is just as important as the work.

Although Killmonger's storyline has since concluded in the Marvel universe, Black Panther remains a key part of the MCU, with a third film still in development, although a confirmed release date has not been set. Even so, Wakanda will not disappear from the big screen any time soon. Avengers: Doomsday brings together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the original X-Men, and Wakandan heroes in a massive crossover that pits them against Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

