Mortal Kombat III Is Reportedly Already Being Consided

Mortal Kombat II is still seven months away, but Mortal Kombat III is reportedly already being considered by New Line Cinema.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat III is reportedly in early development as New Line eyes expansion for the blockbuster series.

Mortal Kombat II was recently delayed, now hitting theaters on May 15, 2026, shifting from its prior October date.

Writer Jeremy Slater is expected to return, with New Line eager to tap into proven creative talent for the sequel.

Studio confidence appears high, with planning for a third film underway even before Mortal Kombat II's release.

The first Mortal Kombat movie was a weird release. It was part of Warner Bros.' hybrid release schedule, which they adopted thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The problem with the hybrid releases was that it became a lot harder to define what exactly was a success story in the age of streaming for studios like Warner Bros. Was it just the raw numbers of people who decided to watch the film? Or did it only count if new subscriptions were added as well? It made things murky for movies either mid or kicking off franchises, and Mortal Kombat was one of those movies. It was heavily pirated, but the reviews weren't bad, and the fans seemed to really like the film. It took a bit longer than everyone thought it would, but Mortal Kombat II will be here eventually. The film was recently delayed from October 24, 2025, to May 15, 2026.

The thing is, both release dates are considered prime time, but it does make sense that a movie like Mortal Kombat would play better to summer audiences. There have also been no reports of reshoots or any other changes, so this was a schedule shift specifically designed to give the movie the best opportunity to succeed. They must think they have a winner to take on the big contenders in May, but also, according to Deadline, because they are reportedly already considering a third movie as well. We don't have many details, but it sounds like they want to bring back writer Jeremy Slater to write the script, because why fix something that isn't broken? In terms of the pre-release date change, it would make sense to talk about a third movie twelve days before the second is released. However, the release date changes mean they are really only tacking this onto the New York Comic Con panel, which took place on Saturday.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 15, 2026..

