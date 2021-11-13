Multiverse: Sandra Mae Frank Talks Film and Learning to Drive Mopeds

Sandra Mae Frank is getting a wide range of opportunities within various genres in Hollywood as a deaf actress playing Amy in the sci-fi psychological thriller Multiverse for Saban Films. Not only is she playing a featured role, but she also gets to play the character's alternative version in the Gaurav Seth film. I spoke with the actress about how she came to work on the film, her co-star Marlee Matlin, and the learning curve of how to drive a moped on set.

How Sandra Mae Frank Got Involved in Multiverse

"I love the concept of Multiverse," Frank said. "I think it's fascinating that like being involved in that kind of story, and playing that actor. The fact that I believe in it and I'm able to portray it in a character is a little bit of a challenge. Still, I love how the writers of the story, Doug [Taylor], he is just brilliant and was able to incorporate all of those things, especially with the doppelganger. You know, all those doppelgangers involved, it was like, 'How often do I get to play like that?' Yes, I get to play my doppelganger, so I sign me up. So I auditioned. I got the role, and then I was able to chat with the director, Gaurav, and the writer, Doug how they envisioned the character that I will be portraying and the environment being with hearing friends at the university. [Amy] also has a deaf mom (Deirdre), and Marlee Matlin plays her. It was really a lot of different levels that we went over, and I just loved being able to say, 'Yes, let's go for it,' and I was so happy that we did."

Frank recalled learning how to ride a vehicle as one of the more involved processes on set. "Working with the director and the team really made everything so smooth, to be honest, and it was really rare that we had any difficulties," she said. "There was maybe one challenge with the moped scene, and I had never been on one before. So we trained. I watched, and they taught me how to go and stop it and all these other things. So that was a little bit tricky with the helmet on. So I was like training as much as I could on flat services, and it was pretty easygoing. As the time filmed, it was like, 'Oh, there's gravel. This is rocky, and this is not a flat surface.' I was like, 'Oh, I can do it, I could do it.' The day came and Marlee, she was there, and she was watching me. There was so much pressure. So I just felt like, 'All right, I'm a pro. I can do this and just do it,' and I did it. It was great, but it was probably really cool to do on my own. It was really cool doing my own stunts, of course, with safety. There was everybody around making sure we were all safe, but I loved doing my own stunts. It was really cool challenge to see how much I can actually do and push myself on my own without getting hurt."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Multiverse Official Trailer (2021) (https://youtu.be/G46YTzX0E7A)

Multiverse, which also stars Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, and Robert Naylor, is in theaters. It will be on-demand and digital on November 16 and on DVD and Blu-ray on January 11, 2022.