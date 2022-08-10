My Best Friend's Exorcism Releases First Image, On Prime Video Soon

My Best Friend's Exorcism, the 2016 novel by author Grady Hendrix, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 30th. An adaptation that I have been anticipating for years, the film is being produced by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) and features a script by Jenna Lamia. Damon Thomas is directing. Elsie Fisher (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang, and Rachel Ogechi Kanu star in the film. Below is the first pic of Fisher and Miller.

My Best Friend's Exorcism Is A Great Book

"The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different. She's moody. She's irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she's nearby. Abby's investigation leads her to some startling discoveries—and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?"

I found this book in a store by chance one day, and I could not put it down. Hendrix does a great job blending humor and horror, and I actually can't think of a better pairing creatively than Landon. The characters are so well written in the novel; it's one of the best novels featuring teenagers I have read in a long time. Many reviews compared the book to "The Exorcist if you mixed it with Heathers," and that is pretty accurate. Seriously: pick up this book. You will be glad you did.

I honestly cannot wait for this, though I am bummed that it will not see release in theaters. That we are getting it at all is a reason to celebrate, however. My Best Friend's Exorcism will release on Prime Video on September 30th.