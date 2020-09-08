Netflix Brings Life to the Horror Novel No One Gets Out Alive

Netflix has certainly expanded their interest in horror genre endeavors over the last few years, and now they've set their sights on creating a film adaptation of the popular 2014 novel No One Gets Out Alive by Adam Nevill.

This will be the second official collaboration between Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish's Imaginarium Productions with Netflix after the overwhelming success of The 2017 instant cult-classic film The Ritual. In addition to this repeat Netflix and Imaginarium collaboration, No One Gets Out Alive is actually the second Nevill horror novel adaptation. Keeping both The Ritual creative team intact and the source material from a writer they've had success with.

Deadline initially broke the news regarding the new adaptation, describing the film as, "The story of an immigrant in search of the American dream who, after being forced to take a room in a boarding house, finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape." No One Gets Out Alive is currently said to star Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) and Marc Menchaca (Ozark) in the film's leading roles, with no other casting confirmations as of now.

In addition to the Imaginarium Productions team, David Bruckner, Phil Robertson, and author Adam Nevill are confirmed to be executive producers for the upcoming project. The script is penned by Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel, with Santiago Menghini rounding out the creative team with his directorial debut for Netflix. No One Gets Out Alive will begin filming later this month in Bucharest, Romania — so we'll likely get more news on the novel turned film soon enough.

At this rate, it looks like we could be seeing a lot more of Nevill's stories brought to life now that Netflix and Imaginarium Productions are ready to tap into the mind of a distinct storyteller.

