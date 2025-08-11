Posted in: Games, Movies, New Line Cinema, Taito | Tagged:

New Line Cinema Sets Screenwriters To Write A Space Invaders Film

Another classic video is making its way to the big screen as New Line Cinema hires Ben Zazove and Evan Turner to write a Space Invaders film.

Space Invaders, an iconic 1978 arcade classic, will be reimagined for the big screen.

Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Safehouse Pictures are set to produce the film.

The project follows Hollywood's growing trend of adapting legendary video game properties.

When reading a headline about a big screen adaptation of Space Invaders, your first instinct is probably one of confusion, and then being baffled at the mere idea. However, there have been several movies in the last few years that have really shown just how much you can get out of a very vague concept. Gran Turismo was the video game movie punching bag for years until the film actually came out and was pretty damn good. Barbie is another film that was baffling when it was first announced, and it went on to be a massive cultural moment and an award-winning film. While the theater etiquette for A Minecraft Movie was abysmal, they clearly made a film and concept that fans liked out of what is essentially 8-bit digital LEGOs.

Those are all things to remember from the announcement that, according to Deadline, New Line Cinema has hired screenwriters Ben Zazove and Evan Turner to write a Space Invaders movie. The word "adaptation" isn't explicitly said, so this could be another Gran Turismo situation. Weed Road Pictures' Akiva Goldsman will produce alongside Safehouse Pictures partners Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, with Greg Lessans & Rachel Wizenberg overseeing for Weed Road, and Matt Schwartz overseeing for Safehouse Pictures.

Space Invaders first came onto the scene in 1978, specifically for arcades, and would become one of the industry's most recognizable and influential games from the early days. It was not only a game that brought in massive crowds for arcades; once the game was ported to the Atari 2600, it took on a new life of its own. Now, 47 years later, the game is still a big piece of the history of video games, and the influence of Space Invaders continues to ripple through the entire industry. These little aliens are part of the DNA of the video game industry, so important that if you tried to cut it out, you'd warp everything. So it's not surprising that someone is making a movie; it's just going to be really interesting to see how everyone decides to approach it, considering the many lessons Hollywood has learned (good and bad) from adapting interactive media to inactive media.

