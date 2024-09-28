Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody 2

Nobody 2 Has Reportedly Wrapped Production

Nobody was Universal's surprise hit in 2021, and Nobody 2 has wrapped production. It will be released on August 15, 2025.

Article Summary Nobody 2 has secretly wrapped production and is set for release on August 15, 2025, surprising fans and industry alike.

Director Timo Tjahjanto confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

Bob Odenkirk reprises his role, joined by Connie Neilson, Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone, and Colin Hanks.

Universal is banking on modest budgets for Nobody 2, following the success of the first film and Violent Night 2.

We all thought that Nobody 2 was going to be entering production soon so it could make that August 2025 release date, but it turns out that the film has been shooting this entire time. This isn't a bad thing since this film flying under the radar could be an indication that Universal isn't overspending on it and keeping that budget small. That's what we want to see for a film like this, and that is one of the reasons the first one did so well, aside from just being a good film. No one is making anything that doesn't have to crack half a billion at the box office to do well anymore, so Universal is keeping the budgets low for this, and Violent Night 2 is a recipe for success. Director Timo Tjahjanto shared multiple pictures on his official Instagram about the production wrapping and shared some set photos as well.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody was a rare pandemic movie that did well at the box office and was well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while until news came out of South by Southwest in March 2024, which detailed the studio's commitment to both franchises. There was also the fact that star Bob Odenkirk had some major health issues in the summer of 2021, and obviously, ensuring he is healthy is the most important thing. In June 2024, director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, May The Devil Take You) signed on to director Nobody 2, with Odenkirk and Connie Neilson set to reprise their roles. Christopher Llyod, Sharon Stone, and Colin Hanks have either reprised their roles or joined the cast. The first film made $57 million on a budget of $16 million, so we can hope Nobody 2 will also be modestly budgeted so it doesn't have to break the bank to get out of the red at the box office. Nobody 2 will be released on August 15, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!