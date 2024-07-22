Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody, nobody 2, Sharon Stone

Nobody 2: Sharon Stone Has Joined The Cast As The Villain

Sharon Stone has reportedly joined the cast of Nobody 2 as the primary villain. Production will start soon, and the film will be released on August 15, 2025.

We finally got some movement on Nobody 2 last month with a director announcement, and now we have a casting announcement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon Stone has joined the cast, and it is reported that she will be the primary villain in the film as well. When we got the director's announcement, we learned that production is kicking off late this summer, and we'll be getting a bunch of casting announcements soon. Much like the first John Wick film, which started to draw in some massive talent after the first film, it looks like Universal could be on its way to replicating that with Nobody 2. All they need to do is keep up the quality while controlling those budgets.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody was a rare pandemic movie that did well at the box office and was well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. There was also the fact that star Bob Odenkirk had some major health issues in the summer of 2021, and obviously, ensuring he is healthy is the most important thing. In June 2024, director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, May The Devil Take You) signed on to director Nobody 2, with Odenkirk and Connie Neilson both set to reprise their roles. The first film made $57 million on a budget of $16 million, so we can hope Nobody 2 will also be modestly budgeted so it doesn't have to break the bank to get out of the red at the box office. Nobody 2 will be released on August 15, 2025.

