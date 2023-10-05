Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, Pet Sematary, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Director on the Future of the Franchise

The co-director and writer of Pet Sematary: Bloodline is revealing if there's a chance to return with more stories from the horror universe.

Pet Sematary isn't exactly the book-to-film franchise that you'd expect (as a one-shot style story), but we've been given a reboot and a prequel at this point in time. So does that suggest there's hope for more Pet Sematary stories outside of what we've seen so far? Well, maybe.

When discussing the new Pet Sematary film with GamesRadar, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines co-writer and director Lindsey Anderson Beer teased that there's still plenty of room for future stories beyond this film by explaining, "You could do so many movies within the Pet Sematary universe that peel back the onion more and show more and more of what this evil really is, and really comes from, but I certainly have lots of versions of a very extensive origin story in my head."

Elsewhere in the interview, the film's director also discussed the choice to make this particular entry serve as a prequel to the 2019 reboot film (Pet Sematary), telling the publication, "It's such an interesting piece of the lore because the book basically implies that it was because Jud had this interaction with the evil and Timmy earlier in his life that the evil was now targeting him as an adult, but that's not something we ever learn in the film. So it seems like such an important missing piece in the mythology that I'm really glad that's what they chose to focus in on."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Synopsis and Release Date

The official synopsis of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines explains, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding and, once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the untold chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King's chilling novel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, is a terrifying prequel and the untold story of why sometimes dead is better… Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a Paramount+ original movie in association with Paramount Pictures' Players Label, is a Di Bonaventura Pictures Production based on the novel Pet Sematary by Stephen King. The film is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, in her directorial debut, with a script written by Beer and Jeff Buhler and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian."

Will you be watching the Pet Sematary prequel? Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will finally arrive on Paramount Plus on October 6.

