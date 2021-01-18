PG: Psycho Goreman – The Story of a Boy and Girl and their Evil Alien

This week Jason chats with Steven Kostanski, writer and director of the Horror/Comedy PG: Psycho Goreman, which RLJE Films will release in theaters, on-demand, and digital on January 22, 2021. The film stars Matthew Ninaber (Transference), Nita-Josee Hanna (Books of Blood, 4teen), Owen Myre ("NOS4A2", Alternate Ground), Adam Brooks (The Return Father's Day), and Steven Vlahos ("Alien House," The Apprentice).

The studio describes the film thus:

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Kostanski says in the chat that he wanted a name as strange as Psycho Goreman because it was fun to imagine a studio executive being forced to repeat it in meetings. He explains the tone of the film, which is very irreverent and fun, reminiscent of 80s youth adventures like Explorers and The Last Starfighter.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.