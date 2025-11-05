Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Arnold Scharzennegger, predator, Predator: Badlands

Predator Return For Arnold? Badlands Producers Are Talking About It

What are the chances that we see Arnold Schwarzenegger back with the Predator franchise? Turns out, they might be pretty good.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands producers are actively discussing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s potential return to the franchise.

Producer Ben Rosenblatt calls Arnold the "holy grail" for future Predator movies and hints at meetings with the star.

Talks are underway with director Dan Trachtenberg about bringing Schwarzenegger back, possibly in animated form.

Schwarzenegger’s return could happen as a voice role in a sequel to Killer of Killers, not necessarily in live action.

Predator: Badlands is out this week, and the cast and creatives behind the new film are hitting the town for screenings and interviews. One topic they seem more than happy to speak on is the return to the franchise of its ultimate star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. He famously starred in the first film of the franchise, and was teased at the end of the animated film Killer of Killers earlier this year. Producer Ben Rosenblatt gave a red carpet interview to Deadline on the red carpet for Badlands, and had this to say about Arnie maybe coming back into the fold.

Predator With Arnold Back Would Feel Special

"Obviously, the holy grail of Predator movies would be getting Arnold back in there," he told Deadline at Monday's premiere on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. "It's always been something in the back of our minds — that it would be really great to see him come back to this franchise that he's made iconic, and that's made him iconic." He also stated that the star has had meetings with director Dan Trachtenberg regarding a potential return. Will it ultimately happen? My guess is yes, but as a voice in an animated sequel to Killer of Killers, not in any live-action project. Who knows, though.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor. Trachtenberg also directed the previous live-action installment of the franchise, Prey, and the animated film Killer of Killers, both of which are available to stream on Hulu. Badlands hits theaters this Friday.

