Posted in: Movies | Tagged: 10 cloverfield lane, dan trachtenberg, film, prey

Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane Director on Adapting Other IP Films

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is opening up about what draws him to a franchise and if he's planning on adapting other IP projects.

We're all about director Dan Trachtenberg, who has actually only helmed two feature films to date. 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey. Both of which were absolutely fantastic – that naturally earned rave reviews for bringing new, fresh life to a few beloved sci-fi genre stories. In fact, both titles have left doors open for sequels, and fans have expressed their desires to see the director's projects continue, so he's practically built for a franchise, right?

Now, the filmmaker is addressing what typically attracts him to a pre-existing world and the types of IPs he's open to pursuing. But honestly, can we get that 10 Cloverfield Lane sequel at one point in the near future? Maybe?

Is Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg Interested in Other Franchise Films?

During an interview with 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey, filmmaker Trachtenberg asked if he's working on other cinematic IPs. He coyly responded by telling Variety, "Nothing that I could admit to [laughs]. It does happen to be the case that when I'm done, I'm working on various movies and TV things, some of which are originals, and some are based on other things. I tend to get pulled toward properties with an established IP that isn't already firing on all cylinders. That's exciting to me because it's like an underdog. I love underdog stories. I always felt like I was less equipped than those around me. I imagine many of us think that way. I consider movie IP the same way. What is the thing that no one else believes is being taken seriously? Part of the inception, unlike Prey, is what if we did this crazy thing? Then, I get sucked into that vortex."

In the meantime, if you're looking for a fun IP fix, check out his titles, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey, for complete Trachtenberg genre magic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!