Psycho Goreman Soundtrack Available On Vinyl Form Waxwork Records

Waxwork Records is now taking orders for the vinyl soundtrack to a Canadian film titled PG: Psycho Goreman. Until today, I had never heard of this film, and after looking more into the film and this soundtrack by Blitz/Berlin, I must watch it. This release will come on 180-gram vinyl and feature an awesome splatter design on the disc. The film itself seems like a throwback to the 80's adventure films we all know and love, and with a synth-heavy soundtrack like this, Stranger Things would be jealous. You can check out the jacket and more down below.

Psycho Gorman Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin. PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN is a 2021 Canadian Science Fiction horror comedy film written and directed by Steven Kostanski. It tells the story of a young sister and brother who unwittingly resurrect an ancient extraterrestrial overlord. The movie taps into late 80's and early 90's nostalgia by combining kid-friendly adventures and over the top practical effects. Goreman cleverly blends the horror and fantasy genres with a healthy dose of neon-soaked visuals. The film is incredibly unique while remaining familiar with comparisons being drawn from such classics as Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Gate, the 1990's live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, Power Rangers, and Master of the Universe. The soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin is a wild, thematic ride that features introduction narration, bombastic orchestral cues, lush synth-wave, 80's inspired big-hair pop-rock power ballads, distorted guitars, and enormous percussion."

Here is the trailer for the film, which is now a must-watch as far as I am concerned.

You can order the vinyl release of the soundtrack to the film right here.

