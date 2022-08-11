Raven's Hollow: Shudder Debuts New Trailer For Gothic Horror Film

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, released the trailer for the Shudder Original Raven's Hollow ahead of the film's debut on the platform on Thursday, September 22, and upcoming world premiere at the celebrated genre film festival Arrow FrightFest in London on Saturday, August 27.

The latest feature from Christopher Hatton, the film is a gothic horror retelling of the life of Edgar Allan Poe. It features a cast of breakout British talent comprised of William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Melanie Zanetti (Love and Monsters), and Multi-Award-Winning Actress Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones).

"'Raven's Hollow' is set in Autumn, 1830. West Point military Cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York come upon a man eviscerated on a bizarre wooden rack. His dying words direct them to a forgotten community, which they believe is guarding sinister secrets. Enthralled by the Innkeeper's beautiful and mysterious daughter Charlotte and fuelled by the town resident's refusal to speak to the murder, Poe determines to uncover the truth. Risking his life and more, Poe ultimately comes face to face with the terror that will haunt him forever."

A rare film that explores the early days of Poe's life while serving in the military as a backdrop, Hatton's film brings together history and fiction to create a truly unique British supernatural period horror rich with dark gothic imagery. Hatton co-wrote alongside Chuck Reeves, and the film is produced by Caroline Stern for Canoe Film, as well as Andrejs Ekis for Cinevilla Studios, and Todd Lundbohm and Mark Andrews for 828 Media Capital.

About the film and working on Poe's story, Shudder has said, "Poe is remembered to history as a pallid, haunted figure, but long before that, he was a bright and distinguished West Point cadet. The events surrounding his sudden discharge have never been explained. Here is where our story is set. In Raven's Hollow, Poe becomes the central character of an imaginative Gothic horror that delves into the origins of his dark fiction and fractured psyche. It is the fantastic tale of how Poe became Poe."