Red Sonja Producer Offers an Update on the Upcoming Film

Red Sonja producer Les Weldon is suggesting that the film is getting closer to completion and teases a (slightly) darker interpretation.

The sword and sorcery comic-book superheroine known as Red Sonja was introduced in the '70s, with a live-action film in the '80s. Then, by the time the early '00s came around, Dynamite Entertainment took over the character with hopeful plans to revive the character in cinematic form. Decades later, a new film is far into production, and the world will be getting another look at a Red Sonja movie despite the commercial failure of the first version. Second chances are everything.

Red Sonja Producer Offers an Update on the 2024 Film

During a recent conversation with Collider, producer Les Weldon explains, "Yeah. We're just about finished with the editing. That film is very rooted and very real, if you will, but there are a couple of sequences that we have to get the CGI right so that you don't look at it and go, 'Oh, that creature wasn't quite there.' So we finished the film, and we're ready to get into the next part of post on it." While discussing special effects in comparison to Weldon's Hellboy project that's in development, he explains, "Well, Red Sonja is also a little bit of a, I don't wanna say a darker take, but a little bit darker take than you would expect, certainly compared to the original Red Sonja. We want to be very careful with the CG to make sure it's done properly and does the film a service rather than a disservice."

The general (brief) description of the film reads: "Enslaved by an evil tyrant who wishes to destroy her people, barbarian huntress Red Sonja must unite a group of unlikely warriors to face off against Dragan The Magnificent and his deadly bride, Dark Annisia. Based on the best-selling comic series."

The film's release is slated for the second half of 2024 without a confirmed date as of now. Are you excited about Red Sonja?

