Renfield Is Rated 'R' Because Of Course It Is

Renfield has been rated 'R' for "Bloody violence, some gore, language throughout, and some drug use." and will release in theaters on April 14th, 2023. The Universal Monsters film, starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Bess Rouss, is directed by Chris McKay and written by Rick and Morty's Ryan Ridley. Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst are the producers. Cage is playing Dracula, with Hoult playing his long-suffering assistant who "finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy," played by Awkwafina.

Renfield Is Going To Blow People Away

Nicolas Cage has been out there teasing his take on Dracula for Renfield, even talking about how goth he is: "I looked at Bela Lugosi's performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella's performance. I looked at Gary's performance in uncle's movie, which I think it's just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art. I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw 'Malignant,' and I thought what she did with those moves — and even 'Ringu' with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

I cannot wait for this film. From the time it was first announced through the leaked set photos of Cage in his full Dracula getup (they are around if you look hard enough), this might be the single film I am most looking forward to in 2023. I Was hoping that it would release before the end of the year, but I can be patient. Hopefully, we get some teases before too long, though. Renfield will open in theaters On April 14th, 2023.