Returning Insidious Star Talks Patrick Wilson's Directorial Style

Insidious star Ty Simpkins is sharing his thoughts on working with Patrick Wilson as a director and scene partner in Insidious: The Red Door.

It's not often that an actor gets to grow up with a franchise, but when it does happen, fans always have a certain level of hype for a character's return. For the horror franchise Insidious, the new film officially brought back the entire family from the first two chapters in order to close out their story once and for all. And with the film's first leading actor helming the new story.

With the new genre movie out now, one of the key returning actors explained the perks of having star Patrick Wilson take a seat in the director's chair for Insidious: The Red Door.

From Scene Partner to Director with Insidious: The Red Door

During a recent interview with Collider to promote the current release of Insidious: The Red Door, the returning franchise actor Ty Simpkins discussed the evolution of having Wilson as a scene partner and now as a director, explaining, "Honestly, I think the creativeness of this Insidious film, and just kind of some of the shots that Patrick would describe to me with such enthusiasm. He was so excited to do this movie, make this movie, and he was here for all of it. The way that he would talk about it got you excited about it and got you ready to come to work every day and inspired and ready to go, and that was something that was really cool to experience."

Elsewhere in the interview, Simpkins admitted that despite his character's constant serious demeanor, there was still plenty of fun to be had on set with co-stars like Sinclair Daniel, adding, "You know, especially in this movie, I had to be in a very serious headspace all the time. A lot of the time Dalton's sad or something like that, so it was really nice to go from that headspace to go back to hanging out where we would just hang out and Sinclair's there, and just to have a buddy to pal around with and just talk to about stuff."

Blumhouse's newest installment of Insidious (Insidious: The Red Door) is already available to watch in theaters now!

