Rifftrax, Disney, Drafthouse Hosting Spooky Halloween Scener Events

Screenwriter Mick Garris will video chat live alongside a showing of Disney's classic Hocus Pocus, presented by Fangoria and Scener. Garris will chat with fans and take questions on the creative process behind the film. The Hocus Pocus event is at 7 PM Eastern, 6 PM Central on Thursday, October 29. To join, viewers can go to scener.com/fangoria to download the free Scener extension. As with any Scener event, you'll still need a subscription to the service the movie is on, such as Disney+.

Hocus Pocus is the latest addition to Scream & Stream, Scener's star-studded Halloween watch party lineup, where anyone can co-watch and connect with live with cast members, directors, writers, genre-obsessed fans, and more. Scener provided highlights of other events: