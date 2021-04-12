Box Office: Godzilla Vs. Kong Becomes Highest Grossing Pandemic Film

Man, it has been a LONG time since we took a look at the weekend box office, but with more and more areas opening theaters back up, we finally have something to talk about. And, there is a film making some money as well, as Godzilla Vs. Kong added $13.4 million over the weekend, bringing its total domestically to $69.5 million so far. That is a lot of money in pandemic filmgoing. This weekend brought its worldwide gross, however, to $358 million, making it the highest-grossing pandemic era film, topping Tenet. This week it should pass Godzilla: King of the Monsters worldwide total as well, impressive with its much lower theater count.

Godzilla Vs. Kong, Then Everything Else

After Godzilla Vs. Kong, the drop-off was steep. In second place was Bob Odenkirk's Nobody with $2.7 million, bringing it to $15.6 after three weeks. Third went to Sony's new horror pic, The Unholy, with $2.4 million, then Raya and the Last Dragon with $2.1 million. The latter is now sitting at $35.2 million. The true story of Raya, though, is how much it has made on Premier Access on Disney+. The same was true for Mulan.

As the box office ramps up, one wonders when we may see multiple films grossing over $25 million in a weekend. With the latest round of delays, April and most of May are now cleared out, which means the summer box office kicks off mid-May with Spiral: From The Book Of SAW on May 14th. So we have another six weeks or so of smaller box office numbers to talk about. Here is the top 5 from the weekend of April 9th:

Godzilla Vs. Kong- $13.4 million Nobody- $2.7 million The Unholy- $2.4 million Raya and the Last Dragon- $2.1 million Voyagers- $1.4 million