Scarlett Johansson Talks Black Widow's Death in Avengers: Endgame

We all knew that Avengers: Endgame wasn't going to bow out without some blood on the ground, and that was, in fact, the case. There was basically a deadpool among fans about who would be the one to finally die. While a lot of people probably won money when Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, died, it was a lot more unexpected when Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone. There were a lot of reasons to be upset about this particular death, with one of the primary reasons being that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very male-dominated. Tony got a very emotional funeral featuring almost all of the main cast while no one seemed to say much about Natasha. At least not on screen. Total Film got the chance to talk to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson about the death of the character she's been playing for a decade.

"I love Natasha," she says. "She's had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She's made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that's her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that's in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice."

The idea of mental abuse and agency is something that Florence Pugh has spoken about as a theme in the Black Widow movie as well. That sense of agency is important, but director Cate Shortland has expressed the desire to do the character justice on what could easily be the last time we see her on the big screen.

"That [death] gives Black Widow an added heart at the end, because it's not wrapping [the story] up," Shortland adds. "It's actually what you feel – it's not a narrative thing. It's like, how do we make the audience feel?"

At the moment, there are some rumors about whether or not Black Widow will actually see its 2020 release, but, at the moment, Marvel is still planning on releasing the movie in a little over six weeks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We'll have to see if that actually happens or if the Marvel movies are going to shift one release date down yet again.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on November 6, 2020.