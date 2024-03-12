Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: kevin williamson, neve campbell, scream 7

Scream 7 Brings Back Neve Campbell, Kevin Williamson

Scream 7 is finally back on track. Series star Neve Campbell is back, as is co-creator Kevin Williamson, who will direct the new film.

Article Summary Neve Campbell returns to star in Scream 7 after skipping the sixth film.

Kevin Williamson takes the director's seat, bringing original touch to Scream 7.

Guy Busick replaces James Vanderbilt as the scriptwriter for the new installment.

Production faced setbacks with casting changes and previous director's departure.

Scream 7 has been through the wringer as a project, and this afternoon, we got news that put it back on track. The original series' final girl, Neve Campbell, will be back to star in the seventh installment, having sat out the sixth film last year after a pay dispute. Also back for the new movie, and in the director's chair this time, is series co-creator Kevin Williamson. Guy Busick will pen the script and take over for James Vanderbilt. Radio Silence is still on board to produce. Campbell and Williamson made the announcements on their Instagram pages.

Scream 7: Back On Track

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then November happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced that he had left the project weeks ago on social media. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

Now that they have Campbell and Williamson back in the fold, I wonder how much they will touch on the Core 4 storyline. Will they bring back Mason Gooding or Jasmin Savoy Brown? Will Courtney Cox come back? Will we meet Sydney's kids and catch up with her husband? More as we learn it, but I'm happy for fans of the series to see the franchise get its feet under it again, even if it is not the direction we all wanted.

