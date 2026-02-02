Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, scream 7, Super Bowl 60

Scream 7 Debuts Big Game Ad, New Poster As Franchise Goes IMAX

Scream 7 has a Big Game trailer, and for the first time, this latest film in the franchise will be released on IMAX screens.

Article Summary Scream 7 debuts a Big Game trailer and marks the franchise’s first-ever IMAX release on February 27.

The film features returning stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, and more legacy cast members.

Kevin Williamson returns as director, promising both nostalgia and new twists for longtime Scream fans.

Paramount aims big, but some worry the focus on legacy characters may overshadow fresh storytelling.

Scream 7 is coming out at the end of the month, and Paramount is going all out for this one, creating a Big Game trailer and releasing the film into IMAX for the first time in franchise history. They even created a new poster paying tribute to the first film. Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Looks To Scare Up Some Winter Bucks At The Box Office

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

I am still not convinced this won't be terrible. Those trailers and TV spots make this look like a TV movie, a problem many Paramount projects have had as of late. I am about ready to leave the legacy cast behind. I was much more interested in the new generation that starred in the last two films and where they seemed to be heading with that story, but we all know what happened there. No matter how you feel about that and how it played out, it is hard to argue that it would not have been the more exciting direction. I am just not that interested in Ghostface running around and being clumsy while chasing Neve and Courtney anymore. Let this era die and bring us some more fresh blood, and I will be more excited.

Scream 7 opens in theaters on February 27.

