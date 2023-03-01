Scream VI Star Dermot Mulroney on Dewey's Legacy and a 'Gorier' Film Scream VI star Dermot Mulroney recently acknowledged his cop connection to Dewey and his excitmenet to follow in the character's footsteps.

We're counting down the days until the theatrical release of Scream VI, with just over a week until the sixth film in the franchise finally drops. And after the chaotic bloodbath that left fan-favorite legacy character Dewey Riley as a Ghostface victim (RIP), fans are bracing themselves at the confirmation of another high-stakes event.

As for the new, or "different" film, Dewey's deputy-turned-sheriff presence will very much be missed by its established audience – but there will still be a few police-like characters to keep Dewey's role alive in spirit, such as Hayden Panettiere's return as Kirby Reed (now said to be an FBI agent) and Dermot Mulroney's new character Detective Bailey.

Keeping Dewey's "Legacy" Alive in Scream VI

During a new interview between Scream VI's Mulroney and Parade, the veteran horror actor discusses his excitement for the new installment and love for Dewey by sharing, "The thing that I liked best about being a policeman in Scream VI is that I could follow in the footsteps of the great David Arquette playing Dewey for so many beloved films of the franchise. To be genuine, it's a great legacy to continue playing a cop in the Scream series." Mulroney then adds, "I was thrilled to be added to this franchise at this time, especially when the movies are taking a turn for the gorier, more thrilling action, and more intense emotional connections between the characters."

Between Mulroney's addition and Panettiere reviving another fan-favorite character for the franchise to expand on, there are going to be a lot of new and exciting variables to consider while the murder mystery unfolds on March 10.

Scream VI is directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) and stars Courtney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, and Samara Weaving.