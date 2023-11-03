Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, marvel, Marvel Studios, return of the jedi, shawn levy

Shawn Levy: Deadpool 3 Has A Scene Inspired By Return Of The Jedi

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has revealed that there is a scene in the film inspired by Return of the Jedi.

The director shares how he studied the iconic Vader and Luke scene for his movie.

Marvel's Deadpool 3 confirmed the return of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and other familiar faces.

A labor strike has hampered production, with the release date of May 3, 2024, now uncertain.

Creatives often draw inspiration from the pieces of media that had huge impacts on their lives. We see it all the time in movies, books, television, comics, and everything else. Even when the thing you're making is based on established IP, there is still plenty of room to draw inspiration from the things that inspired you when you were a kid. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently wrote an essay for Esquire talking about seeing Return of the Jedi in theaters and what that meant to him. The essay talked about what it meant to be a blockbuster and examined how the event movie has changed not only since something like Return of the Jedi but even since the pandemic. At the end of the essay, Levy revealed that his love for Return of the Jed has made its way into Deadpool 3.

"I'm now making Deadpool 3, the production of which was paused because of the actors' strike. For one key scene in the movie, I said to my stunt and action team, "Guys, this is the Jedi moment." I pulled up that scene of Vader and Luke on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo. The keen Star Wars fan will see the shot in my Deadpool movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theater decades ago. That's a forever memory. And that's a treasure."

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles. The strikes have slowed the production down considerably, and it's unclear if the film will meet its current May 3, 2024.

