Shudder's Anything for Jackson Clip Debuts, Film Out Tomorrow

Shudder Original Anything for Jackson will premiere this Friday on the horror streaming service. Starring Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Josh Cruddas, and Yannick Bisson, the film centers around the grief of a set of grandparents who decide to hold a reverse-exorcism and place their dead grandson into the body of an unborn child. It looks really gnarly, and a new clip from the film was posted this afternoon ahead of the film's release tomorrow.

"Anything for Jackson" Synopsis & Poster

Here's a look at Shudder's upcoming Original, Anything for Jackson:

After losing their only grandson in a car accident, grief-stricken Audrey and Henry, a doctor, kidnap his pregnant patient with the intention of performing a "Reverse Exorcism," putting Jackson inside her unborn child. Starring Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Josh Cruddas, and Yannick Bisson, directed by Justin G. Dyck. Anything For Jackson hits Shudder on December 4th.

Shudder is riding a wave of success in 2020. In a year of turmoil, their success has been awesome to see. Their originals have been great, they are reaching lapsed horror fans at a ridiculous rate, and have been the best bang for your streaming buck for a really long time. Hell, it only costs $4.99. That is insane. As far as Anything For Jackson is concerned, it has pretty much universal acclaim as of right now, from both horror and non-horror fans. We debuted a few tracks from the score the other day, and this one seems like it will be the whole package. You can find out for yourself tomorrow when Anything For Jackson debuts on Shudder. Not a subscriber? You can go here and sign up and see what you have been missing. If you are a horror fan: it is a lot.