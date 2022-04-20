Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Moves to 2023, More Date Changes

We have another round of delays coming up even though we are a week from CinemaCon. This is interesting considering studios are about to try and prove to studios that they are committed to the theatrical experience. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has announced a new round of delays for some of the bigger movies that they have announced, including one that makes me a very sad panda.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) June 2, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) March March 29, 2024

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile October 7, 2022

Madame Web July 7, 2023

The Equalizer 3 September 1, 2023

Moving Across the Spider-Verse makes me so sad because that movie was right at the top of my list for "must-see" movies for 2022, and now it's going away. They are giving it some prime real estate in the summer, though, which is fun to see. Probably the more interesting of the new dates is probably Madame Web which is getting an early July release date. That is a time usually reserved for the biggest movies of the year, so Sony must have a lot of faith in that script if they are putting that movie in that spot. That also means all of the casting announcements haven't been in vain and that production is starting very soon.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to movie theaters on October 7, 2022. It will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and stars Shameik Moore voices Morales, starring alongside Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae.