Star Wars: Taika Waititi Would "Really Like to Get That One Right"

Taika Waititi has been working on his Star Wars film for a couple of years now, but "it's something I'd really like to get that one right."

Director Taika Waititi is currently doing the rounds for his new film Next Goal Wins, but since he has been involved and will be involved with some major franchises in the future, people are asking him about that. So far, we have learned from him that if Thor 5 happens, he isn't planning on being involved. There was also the scandalous revelation that he took the Thor: Ragnarok job because he needed the money. Waititi has also been working on a Star Wars film for a couple of years, but there hasn't been much movement. That is entirely on Waititi, who is taking his time with the script. He was recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via CBR) and revealed that he isn't in any rush with this script, but he also teased what kind of vibes he's going for.

"Yeah, I've been developing that for a few years. But, I think, with any film, but that one in particular, it's something I'd really like to get that one right. So I don't wanna rush it. It's just going to bobble along on the side. It's exciting. … I want to capture that joy and the entertainment of those early ones. The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi. Yeah, so I'm trying to figure that out… It'll happen!"

We all know that nothing good comes from a rushed script, and there are already three Star Wars films in the works, so there isn't any reason for Waititi to rush this project. If Lucasfilm is giving him the room to develop and write at his own pace, he should absolutely take that, and it sounds like he knows that this means a lot to many people. So you can't say he doesn't have enough reverence for Star Wars; he's taking his sweet time to make sure this movie is good.

Next Goal Wins: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamously known for their brutal 31-0 loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. It was released on November 17th.

Searchlight Pictures presents, In Association with TSG Entertainment, NEXT GOAL WINS starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Chris Alosio, Semu Filipo, Ioane Goodhue, Lehi Falepapalangi, Hio Pelesasa, with Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. Directed by Taika Waititi and penned by Waititi and Iain Morris, the film is produced by Jonathan Cavendish p.g.a., Garrett Basch p.g.a., Taika Waititi p.g.a., Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison. Executive Producers are Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, Kathryn Dean, and Josh McLaglen. Rounding out the team are director of photography Lachlan Milne, ACS, production designer Ra Vincent, editors Nicholas Monsour, Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Tom Eagles, ACE, and Nat Sanders, ACE, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, composer Michael Giacchino, and with casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, and Michelle Wade Byrd, CSA.

