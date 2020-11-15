Sly Dog: James Gunn Teases Stallone Involvement In Suicide Squad

James Gunn posted a tease on his Instagram account today about his upcoming and highly anticipated Suicide Squad film. The post contains a picture of the director with Sylvester Stallone, with the following caption: "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on The Suicide Squad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is. 🙌 " So, I guess the question is what role he is playing in the production, either in front of or behind the camera. Could it mean he will also be in the John Cena Peacemaker series spin-off?

The Two Have Worked Together In The Past Before Suicide Squad

Stallone was, of course, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and worked with Gunn. The cast of Suicide Squad also includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant.

Gunn is taking a lot of his cues from John Ostrander's run on the book, combining it in his mind with The Dirty Dozen. He sees this Suicide Squad as a sequel to his run of comics. He has a great affinity for Amanda Waller as well. He loved writing Harley Quinn, and the film has tons of explosions and that it will have more effects shots than any other Marvel movie that has come before. Shots fired. The Suicide Squad will release in 2021.