Suzume Returns to North American Theatres for a Week

The spectacular anime movie Suzume by Mokoto Shinkai returns to North American and Canadian theatres this weekend for an extended limited run.

Suzume takes viewers on an action-adventure journey, using a blend of hand-drawn and CGI animation.

Suzume made its International Premiere at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival and grossed over $300 million worldwide.

The film has received critical acclaim, including a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and several award nominations.

Celebrated anime auteur filmmaker Makoto Shinkai's animated masterpiece Suzume returns to over 200 theaters across the United States and select cities in Canada for an extended special engagement starting this weekend. Audiences will be able to discover or revisit the critically lauded film, which will be available both in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. Tickets are now on sale here.

In Suzume, young Suzume and her companion, a talking chair (why not? It's explained – we promise!), race to protect the world from impending disaster, guided by a mischievously villainous cat. Inspired by the filmmaker's observations in the wake of the 2011 earthquake that devastated Japan, this anime action-adventure is a combination of hand-drawn and CGI animation.

"Suzume" is the latest film from auteur Makoto Shinkai. Shinkai has been a visionary in the animation space for decades with Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019), which catapulted him to be a leading animation filmmaker with international viewers. "Weathering With You" was selected as Japan's entry for the best international feature film category of the 2020 Academy Awards and nominated in four categories in the 47th annual Annie Awards, including best animated independent feature.

Suzume had its International Premiere in February 2023 at the Berlin International Film Festival, the first time that an anime feature film screened in the coveted competition section in over two decades. The film was met with critical acclaim and grossed over $300 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run, making it the fourth highest-grossing anime film of all time. The film also earned a 96% critics score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it "Certified Fresh." Suzume was recently nominated for the World Soundtrack Awards "Discovery of the Year" and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards "Best Animated Feature Film." The film was also awarded Outstanding Achievement in Music at the 46th Japan Academy Awards.

