Talk to Me Directors Share Their Thoughts on a Sequel to the A24 Film

Directors Danny and Michael Philippou of the A24 horror film Talk to Me are sharing their thoughts on a sequel and where to go next.

We live in a world where sequels are always a factor for Hollywood because, financially, it tends to be the most reliable option. Sure, sometimes it can be a bummer to watch a remarkable project become heavily overplayed. Still, in some instances, we can end up with solid franchises like Scream, Star Trek, John Wick, and several other genre titles that have blossomed into excessive mainstream hits.

While horror franchises are even more common due to the scarcity of mainstream horror, releases from celebrated production companies like A24 don't always lead to sequel territory, despite their popularity. Just look at Hereditary and Midsommar! Now, the directors of the recent A24 film Talk to Me are sharing their thoughts on potentially helming a follow-up story to their buzz-worthy new film, along with the biggest sequel dilemma at hand.

Would the Talk to Me Directors Be Open to Creating a Sequel?

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the film's directors addressed the chance of seeing future sequels to Talk to Me. Danny Philippou first tells the platform, "Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" He then clarifies his active interest in continuing with more, adding, "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad."

His brother and co-director Michael Philippou then made sure to chime into the conversation to explain the story perspective, adding, "I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That's a debate."

Talk to Me from A24 is currently available in theaters now!

