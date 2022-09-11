Thanos Becomes King In New Attraction At Avengers Campus In Disneyland

Thanos will become King Thanos in a new attraction at Avengers Campus in Disneyland. Based on the storyline when "Thanos Wins" by Donny Cates, this will bring King Thanos into the MCU. Guests will be able to travel the Multiverse and fight villains alongside the Avengers in an effort to defeat them as well. The new attraction was announced on stage by Disney head of Parks Josh D'Amaro and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige. Below you can see your first look at the MCU version of King Thanos.

Thanos Won, And It Was Glorious

"Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort will head into the Multiverse with a third attraction with a brand-new story! When joining battle with the Avengers, you never know what foes you'll face from anywhere and everywhen. More to come on this third attraction in the future here on the Disney Parks Blog." Feige also announced that guests will be able to meet the Hulk in Avengers Campus starting next week for a limited time.

For those that never read Thanos Wins, it ran through issues #13-18 of the Donny Cates run as writer on the Thanos solo book, which also starred an awesome version of the Silver Surfer wielding Thor's hammer and the introduction of the Cosmic Ghost Rider. Hell, he kept the Hulk as a dog. Will we see any of those characters in the parks or the ride? Time will tell, as this attraction is still quite a ways off. But, cool to see them introduce this concept into the MCU through the Parks. I for one welcome more and more Parks integration when it comes to the MCU. Shame it won't ever come to Disney World though.

There is a lot of news coming out of D23 Expo still. Keep it locked here for all of it.