The Batman Set to Finish Filming in March and More Production Updates

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the entertainment industry. For a little while there, it looked like we would get to see movies on the big screen this spring, but after the botched rollout of the vaccine here in the States and people continuing to pitch a fit about masks, a bunch of movies got delayed again. Warner Bros. is in a unique position compared to the other studios on this list in that they are releasing their movies even if the pandemic is still terrible because of the hybrid release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. is still pushing forward on their UK based releases, including Screen Daily confirming that The Batman, which got delayed to March 2022 late last year, will finish filming by March. That will give the production a year to do a post, which is a nice amount of time. It means no one has to rush anything, which is always good.

The third Fantastic Beasts is also in the process of wrapping up pretty soon as well. That movie has had a hard time getting made after the second movie did very poorly, both critically and commercially. They started shooting and then had to shut down due to COVID and replace Johnny Depp right after they started shooting again. This is all on top of Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's extremely problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. The current release date is July 14, 2022, and they are doing their best to remain on schedule, and they kind of need to since Miller is the star of The Flash, which is also set to start shooting on April 26th. It's being reported that "85% of the crew is understood to be local, and Argentinian director Andy Muschietti and his sister and producer Barbara Muschietti are already in the UK." The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date.

Sony and Universal don't have anything shooting right now, but Paramount Pictures was supposed to come back to finish shooting Mission: Impossible 7 after the holiday break, but the second lockdown slowed that down. That movie is currently shooting in Dubai, and they are currently holding onto their November 19, 2021 release date, but if they don't wrap soon, they won't have time to finish post-production.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more, opens on March 4, 2022.