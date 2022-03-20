The Batman Wins, But Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Impresses At Weekend Box Office

The Batman won the box office for the third weekend in a row, scoring another $36.8 million, holding over excellently with only a -45% drop and passing $300 million domestically. Factoring in worldwide grosses, it has passed $600 million, and that is with most of the Chinese market shut down due to Covid outbreaks. At this point, it will pass most DCEU pics domestically in the next two weeks and should be considered a huge success overall for WB. They are planning multiple HBO Max spin-offs and a Riddler prequel comic set in The Batman universe speaks to the strength they see in this Bat-verse going forward.

The Batman & Jujutsu Kaisen Pack Them In

The big news over the weekend was the performance of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which stunned and will debut in second place with a very strong $17.7 million. While a little under what Demon Slayer did this time in 2021, it still proves that these anime openings can do huge numbers for theaters. More and more of these should be announced as coming to theaters for the rest of the year if I had to guess. Third place went to Uncharted, which continues to pile money, with another $8 million. Fourth place went to A24 horror pic X, which scored $4.4 million. However, look for that to go down as exit polling was lukewarm at best. Rounding out the top five was Dog with $4 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For March 20th:

The Batman- $36.8 million Jujutsu Kaisen O- $17.7 million Uncharted- $8 million X- $4.4 million Dog- $4 million

Next week, we may see a new number one, as the action-adventure romantic comedy The Lost City opens. Sandra Bullock always puts butts in seats, and there is a strong buzz around the film, so The Batman may see himself knocked off his perch. We shall see.