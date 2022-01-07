The Beatles: Get Back Comes To Blu-ray On February 8th

The Beatles: Get Back will surprisingly get a Blu-ray release from Disney on February 8th. Most thought that the documentary event would stay exclusive to Disney+, but here we are. Culled together by director Peter Jackson, the three-part series was presented over three nights on Disney+ over the Thanksgiving holiday to wide acclaim. Taking a look at the making of Abbey Road and Let It Be and featuring the full iconic final performance of the band on the rooftop of the Apple offices. This is the most honest, unflinching look at the iconic band ever released. If you haven't seen it yet, fix that. Watch the trailer below, and see the packaging for The Beatles: Get Back as well.

The Beatles: Get Back Is Incredible. Buy It.

"Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "They Shall Not Grow Old"), "The Beatles: Get Back" takes audiences back in time to the band's January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world's most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be."