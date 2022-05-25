The Bob's Burgers Movie: Everything A Fan Could Hope For [Review]

The Bob's Burgers Movie already has a lot of general praise, and deservedly so, but there's more to it because it gives a lot not only to the fans but also to the vision within animation. The film is directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, written by Bouchard and Nora Smith, and stars Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.

The Bob's Burgers Movie combines multiple genres into the story, such as a mystery thriller and family comedy. What was so incredible about the film was the amount of detail given in almost every scene. From inside jokes the kids must have with Bob to the visual throwbacks to previous seasons and episodes, each thing gives so much to fans and to the story itself.

The film's ability to extend the story while not producing unnecessary amounts of content to fill in the time made it all enjoyable. It's a unique experience seeing The Bob's Burgers Movie on the big screen with giant posters and stands showing off the artwork. While not everyone will enjoy the film as much as die-hard fans, there's still a level of authenticity in the fact that those who will enjoy the animation or the story itself will receive a fantastic work of art. If every movie was catered to the broadest audience, well then things would get fairly boring and more likely to be awful in the long run.

The Bob's Burgers Movie has been given the budget for some high-level amounts of shading and crisp animation. There's an amount of wonder how they continue to do such great animation for over twenty episodes within a singular season. Each moment feels incredibly sincere and full of warmth; it's truly a love letter to fans of the series and those who love animation. Often an underappreciated medium of entertainment, animation deserves a place in theaters, and with examples like this film, there's a continually bright future ahead for the industry.

A lot more of the Belcher family is explored in The Bob's Burgers Movie, including each child having their own moment of personal development. There continued to be a feeling of togetherness when watching the mysteries unfold and the future of the restaurant be thrown into the air. While not every fan-favorite character can realistically make an appearance, this film did a really good job at giving as much love as it could to many major and minor characters, even in the credits. Tears were ultimately shed while watching some moments of dialogue, but there were plenty of moments that brought out the iconic wit the series is known for and produced a lot of laughs.

The Bob's Burgers Movie Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 The Bob's Burgers Movie brings together multiple genres, fantastic levels of quality animation, and a story that gives to those who love a mystery within a comedy. While being a great gift for longtime fans, this film goes beyond expectations and delivers on promises it made from episode one of the series.