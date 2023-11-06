Posted in: Apple, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: apple tv, mark wahlberg, The Family Plan

The Family Plan: Mark Wahlberg Apple Action Film Release Trailer

The Family Plan is a new action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg coming to Apple TV+ December 15th, and the trailer debuted today.

The film also stars Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and other prominent actors.

The movie will be an Apple TV+ exclusive and will not have a theatrical release.

The storyline revolves around an ex-assassin taking his family to Las Vegas after his past is exposed.

The Family Plan is a new action comedy coming to Apple TV+ on December 15th. It stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q, and Ciarán Hinds. It is directed by Simon Cellan Jones from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. In the film, which will have no theatrical release, Wahlberg stars as a man who has to whisk away his family to Vegas when his past as a former elite government agent is compromised. As you can imagine, lots of gunfire and comedy spring from the premise. Check out the trailer below.

The Family Plan Synopsis

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three, and successful car salesman. But that's only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world's deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son, and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action without revealing his true identity. An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, "The Family Plan" also stars Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q, and Ciarán Hinds.

I don't know if a film like this can really make a cultural dent debuting on Apple TV+. Put The Family Plan on Netflix, and this would be all people would talk about for a whole weekend, but without a theatrical release, it feels like Apple films are just not gaining the type of traction they would hope for. Killers of the Flower Moon is an awards play for them, so the box office isn't quite as necessary. However, something like this would have benefited from a theatrical release, especially this winter, with so little for families to go to.

The Family Plan debuts on Apple TV+ on December 15th.

