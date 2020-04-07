The Invisible Man Appears on Blu-ray on May 26th

The Invisible Man hits digital to own on May 12th, 4K Blu-ray, on May 26th. Blumhouse's successful reimagining of the classic Universal Monster was a box office hit before the Coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to shut down. In a surprising move, Universal released the film to rent on VOD streaming services less than a month after the film was released in theaters. After a successful run on rental as well, The Invisible Man will be available to own.

The Invisible Man Blu-ray Special Features

A bunch of special features for the film will be included on the disc. In a rarity these days, director Leigh Whannell provides a commentary track. These are becoming increasingly rarer upon home video release, and that is a shame. Other features include behind the scenes featurettes and deleted scenes. You can see the full list down below.

DELETED SCENES

MOSS MANIFESTED – Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced while portraying Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.

DIRECTOR'S JOURNEY WITH LEIGH WHANNELL – Director Leigh Whannell acts as tour guide through principal photography, from day 1 to day 40.

THE PLAYERS – Filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the unseen terror of THE INVISIBLE MAN.

TIMELESS TERROR – A behind the scenes look at how writer/director Leigh Whannell re-imagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially relatable themes.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR LEIGH WHANNELL

A Classic Updated For Modern Times

The Invisible Man succeeded where many have failed in taking one of the famed Universal Monsters and updating the concept for modern times without changing the DNA of the story itself. While the climax of the film is a little bit of a logic nightmare, it was a wilding entertaining and kind of frightening take. Most importantly, audiences loved it, and it made money. Horror fans are now hopeful that this leads to a new wave of Universal Monsters films gracing the big screen. The Invisible Man will be available to buy on 4K Blu-ray DVD on May 26th.