The King's Man Will Plant the Seeds for Kingsman 3

The first Kingsman movie was sort of lightning in a bottle. It came out the same weekend as Fifty Shades of Grey and had no chance of winning the opening weekend. However, Fox and the people involved didn't seem keen to win and instead budgeted the movie, so it turned a profit. While Fifty Shades of Grey dropped out of the number one spot that next weekend Kingsman hung around in the number two spot for a couple of weeks. The movie was a huge success based on word of mouth alone and spawned a sequel that was not as well received. Director Matthew Vaughn has said that there is a third movie on the way, but first, we have a prequel, The King's Man, coming out next month. According to an interview with Vaughn in Empire, the prequel is actually going to help set up the third movie.

"We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this," confirms Vaughn. "And it's going to be very different."

When it comes to directors of the third movie Vaughn has thought about passing the torch to someone else. Still, he has revealed that he's thinking of directing the film himself even though he recognizes that a new voice could bring something very interesting to the table.

"I actually don't know what I want to do," he says. "There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I'm considering it."

A lot has been made in recent years about director's cuts of movies, and it seems that The King's Man is going to be no different. He teased that there is a much dirtier version of the film out there with a bunch of other scenes.

"I've cut so much out of this film that there's going to be a 40-minute longer version," he reveals. "I'll do "The King's Man Vaughn Cut'. I've got a few really dirty fucking jokes in there."

While that is in no way confirmation that there will a "Vaugh Cut" of The King's Man, it'll be interesting to see how this movie is different from others in terms of tone. Now we just have to see if the film ends up making it's September 2020 release date considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It will be released on September 18, 2020.