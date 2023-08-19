Posted in: Interview, Movies, Podcasts, Universal | Tagged: André Øvredal, dracula, the last voyage of the demeter

The Last Voyage of the Demeter: New Film Recalls Classic Hollywood

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with André Øvredal, the director of the new Dracula film The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Say the producers:

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

The film stars Corey Hawkins(In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway; Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones(Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised), and Javier Botet (It films, Mama). From DreamWorks Pictures and the producers of Zodiac and Black Swan, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by Norwegian horror virtuoso André Øvredal(Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, Trollhunter), from a script by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) and Zak Olkewicz (the upcoming Bullet Train), based on the chapter "The Captain's Log" of Bram Stoker's Dracula. The film is produced by Brad Fischer and by Oscar®-nominated producer Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer for Phoenix Pictures and is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch.



In the chat, the director talks about the production of Demeter, including the different versions of the ship built. In a world of CG environments, much of the film's production is decidedly old-school, relying on huge floating sets and water tanks. Hearing the director talk about it sounds like a return to the days of Hollywood and Horatio Hornblower (1951).

"We built the whole ship in two and a half parts, actually. So the first half we built in Babelsberg in Berlin, in Germany. All the interiors are basically built as one big set with a couple of pieces outside that were made for rocking … It's all built with real, heavy wood. I mean, it's an immense thing. And it's just sitting inside a big studio in Babelsberg. And we were. So we shot all the interiors there first, which took us about a month, and then we moved to Malta, the island in the Mediterranean."

