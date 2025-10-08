Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three, Rebecca Ferguson

Dune: Part Three Has A "Phenomenal" Script Says Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson confirmed that she has wrapped filming her [small] role in Dune: Part Three, and says the script is "phenomenal."

Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve, adapts the challenging Dune: Messiah novel by Frank Herbert.

Production began in July 2025 with key cast returning and potential new faces like Robert Pattinson as Scytale.

Dune: Part Three is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Dune: Messiah is kind of a weird book, and not just because Frank Herbert is inching ever closer to characters legitimately asking the question, "Would you still love me if I were a worm?" It's more of an extended epilogue than a book and a clapback at people who read Dune and very much did not get it. Since it is an extended prologue, it means that a few characters who played major roles in the first book barely appear in the second, and one of them is Paul's mother, Lady Jessica. In the movies, she's portrayed by the always awesome Rebecca Ferguson. In an interview with Indiewire, she revealed that she has wrapped filming for Dune: Part Three and praised the script for the film, calling it "phenomenal."

"I don't have a big part in this one, [she's] just barely in the book. I'm not sure I was supposed to be in it, and Denis had a little idea," she said. "The script is phenomenal. It's really hard to create a film; it's such a dense book. There's so much to tell. [Denis] does dip in and out, and he does try, and he does want to have certain connections and tentacles to the book. Whatever Denis touches, I think, is phenomenal."

Director and writer Denis Villeneuve is deep in production for Dune: Part Three at the moment, and there is a decent chance they won't wrap until the end of the year. From there, Villeneuve has a full year to complete post-production and reshoots, and all of that adds up to a great timeline where no one is rushed.

Dune: Part Three Went From "Someday" To "Next Day" Overnight

When Dune: Part Two was released, director Denis Villeneuve was sending some mixed signals, if we're being honest. On the one hand, he wanted a very well-deserved break before tackling a possible third Dune film, which was completely understandable. These films are massive and were shot fairly close together, not to mention COVID-19 got in the way of post-production on the first film and pre-production on the second. Then he would turn around and say how the script for Dune: Messiah was almost done, or Hans Zimmer would say he was already writing music for the film despite it not actually being greenlit by anyone, and Villeneuve insisting he needed a break.

It turns out that you can praise someone so much that they end up doing the opposite of what they said they would do. Dune: Messiah was officially confirmed to be in development in April 2024, but there is no confirmed release date, though it is speculated that it is December 2026. In February 2025, Villeneuve confirmed the love the second film got did play a part in him deciding not to take a (still well-earned) break, saying he "was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

Despite having ample opportunity to do so, Warner Bros. did not address the Dune: Messiah shaped elephant in the room during its CinemaCon presentation in April, which was a shame. We received few confirmations leading up to the production start date in summer 2025. In March 2025, Jason Momoa revealed that he is returning and sharing his thoughts on spoilers for books older than most of the audience. Another casting report that circulated in April 2025 suggested that Robert Pattinson was being considered for the role of Scytale. Initially, it was reported that production was scheduled to start in June, but filming began on July 8, 2025. The official title will be Dune: Part Three, not Dune: Messiah. Dune: Part Three will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

